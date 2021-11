South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, SA vs BAN Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of South Africa team

A buoyant South Africa take on Bangladesh on Tuesday at 3:30 PM in Abu Dhabi. Temba Bavuma's led South Africa would aim to accelerate on their winning spree and secure their semi-finals ticket in their game against Bangladesh. This game from Super 12 Group 1 is the 30th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Squads

South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain