Mumbai Indians star gets maiden call-up as South Africa announce white-ball squads for Australia series

South Africa will be playing three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia starting August 30

South Africa announced their squads for the white-ball series against Australia with a few major tweaks on Monday, August 14. The seniors including Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have been rested for the three T20Is while Dewald Brevis, the 20-year-old youngster hailed as 'Baby AB' has earned his maiden call-up for the national side. Brevis, who has impressed one and all across T20 leagues and the CSA T20 last year has been picked for both T20Is and ODIs.

Apart from Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke have also got the nod in the T20Is while the former skipper Temba Bavuma has returned to the shortest format. Bavuma will continue to be the captain for the ODIs with a first-choice squad picked for the 50-over format with an eye on the World Cup 2023.

The eight-match white-ball assignment will begin with three T20Is on August 30 in Durban, followed by five ODI matches. This will be South Africa's first ODI assignment after April when they won against the Netherlands confirming their direct qualification for the marquee event. South Africa played three ODI series in 2023, all at home and won two of them - 2-1 against England and 2-0 against the Dutch while levelled 1-1 against the West Indies.

South Africa squad for T20Is vs Australia: Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

South Africa squad for ODIs vs Australia: Temba Bavuma (C), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada

