Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals India's six-hitting competition during IND vs AUS T20I series, discloses two winners

The Indian Cricket team registered an emphatic 4-1 T20I series win over Australia recently. The Men in Blue proved too hot to handle in a low-profile series where many bigwigs were absent. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a crucial part in the series win of the new-look India, who like to play fearless cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav recently highlighted the trait of the Indian team, which likes to go all guns blazing. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma like to go big early to put pressure on the opponents. Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed an internal six-hitting competition between the team during the Australia T20Is.

Gaikwad has stated that some of the players were part of a six-hitting competition and they got time to practice ahead of the Australia series. He also revealed the names of two winners of it. "There was a six-hitting competition between some of the players during the five-match T20I series against Australia. We didn’t have much to practice before the 1st T20I against South Africa, however, we had some before the series opener against Australia. We had fun and enjoyed hitting sixes during the practice, so obviously, I would say Rinku and Yashasvi are far ahead of all the others," Gaikwad told Star Sports.

Gaikwad happy to play second fiddle to Jaiswal

Gaikwad and Jaiswal helped India make fiery starts in the T20I series against Australia. The two have played some notable knocks as well. Gaikwad struck a century in the third T20I, while Jaiswal also scored a fifty in the series. The CSK batter says that he is happy to play second fiddle to Jaiswal. "Mostly, he is the one who goes for the attacking shots from Ball 1. Yashasvi is the kind of player who doesn’t hold back. I just have to figure out a few risks, and play according to what the team requires. Definitely, when someone like Yashasvi is going hard at the other end, it’s obviously crucial for me to hold the other end and let him express the way he wants to. I enjoy batting with him," he added.

