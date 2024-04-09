Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms Ajinkya Rahane's injury as CSK batter remained off-field in clash vs KKR

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ajinkya Rahane could not come out to bat and spent the majority of the time off the field during the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Rahane, who is a vital cog for the Super Kings in the middle order, is struggling with an injury, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed after the match.

The Super Kings defeated the Knight Riders on a spin-friendly Chepauk track as Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande ran through their batting order to keep the visitors down to 137. Then came a strong and sedate fifty from skipper Gaikwad as CSK romped home without hiccups.

However, star batter Rahane picked up a calf injury. Gaikwad opened up on the match and also on Rahane after CSK's 7-wicket win over the visitors. "Little nostalgic for me. Remember my first fifty in IPL, Mahi bhai was with me and we finished the match in the same situation. With Jinks slightly injured, I felt it was my responsibility to stay till the end on a wicket which was slightly tricky," Gaikwad said after the match.

Notably, the commentators on air also said that the star batter had suffered a sprain in his calf. Rahane spent the majority of the time off the field when CSK were bowling and as per rules could not come out to bat until 10:50 PM or until the loss of five wickets.

Rahane was not needed anyhow as the target was very modest. CSK got home in 17.4 overs with Gaikwad and Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 67 and 1, respectively. The conditions in the first innings favoured the spinner and the slower balls as it was holding and gripping. In the second innings, it got easier with the dew coming.

Notably, Gaikwad also opened on the batting conditions. "(It) was a 150-160 wicket - if you rotate a little bit and look for boundaries. Wasn't a six-hitting pitch. It is what we've been following through the years. Jaddu always comes after the powerplay. With this team, I don't need to tell things to anyone. Everyone is in great headspace. You have Mahi bhai still there, you have Fleming still there," the skipper said.