Ruthless Heinrich Klaasen smashes fourth-fastest 150 to guide South Africa to biggest ODI total in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heinrich Klaasen vs Australia in the 4th ODI on Sep 15, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen played a sensational knock of 174 off just 83 balls in the fourth ODI against South Africa to scrap record books on Friday, September 15. Klaasen registered a 57-ball century and reached the 150-run mark in just 78 balls to record the fourth-fastest ODI 150 of all time. Klaasen's knock also boosted South Africa to 416 runs, the biggest ODI total in 2023, while batting first at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Before Klaasen's storm in Centurion, South Africa were struggling at 120 for 3 after 25 overs of play with last game's hero Aiden Markram back into the pavilion. Klaasen walked out to bat at the no.5 position ahead of David Miller and added stability to South Africa's innings with a 74-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket.

Klaasen changed the gear in the last 15 overs when Miller joined him in the middle and the duo went on to add 222 runs in just 92 balls. Both big hitters thrashed Australia's bowling attack with a combined 19 fours and 18 sixes. Klaasen recorded his century in 57 balls and scored 174 runs off 83 balls with the help of 13 fours and 13 sixes before losing his wickets on the innings' last ball while Miller remained unbeaten on 82 off just 45 balls.

Fastest 150s in ODI history:

AB de Villiers - 64 balls vs West Indies in 2015 Jos Buttler - 65 balls vs England in 2022 Jos Buttler - 76 balls vs West Indies in 2019 Heinrich Klaasen - 78 balls vs Australia in 2023 Shane Watson - 83 balls vs Bangladesh in 2011

Biggest ODI totals in 2023:

South Africa - ​416/5 vs Australia Zimbabwe - 408/6 vs USA Australia - 392/8 vs South Africa India - 390/5 vs Sri Lanka India - 385/9 vs New Zealand

Latest Cricket News