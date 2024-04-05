RR vs RCB pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis at the IPL 2024

RR vs RCB pitch report: Rajasthan Royals will be looking forward to extending their unbeaten run when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday, April 5.

Sanju Samson-led Royals are enjoying a strong start to the IPL 2024 with three big wins in their opening three matches. Rajasthan have won both of their opening game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and then defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets while chasing a 126-run target at Wankhede Stadium in the last game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third defeat of the season after a 28-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. They are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table with one win in their first four matches.

However, RCB boast an impressive record against RR with three wins in their last five encounters, including a huge 112-run win in Jaipur in the IPL 2023 where the Royals' innings famously stumbled on 59 while chasing 172.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch Report

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket with very little help for the bowlers. The fans have already witnessed two high-scoring clashes here in the IPL 2024. Rajasthan won both games here after scoring 185-plus totals while batting first, so, captains are likely to prefer to bat first on Saturday.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur T20I numbers

Total T20I Matches:2

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 196

Average second innings score: 198

Highest total scored: 209/4 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 209/4 by India vs West Indies

RR vs RCB probable playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.