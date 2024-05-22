RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Red-hot Bengaluru meet tottering Rajasthan in Royal battle

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsRajasthan Royals will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. Rajasthan's last game against KKR was washed away due to rain in Guwahati as they look to end their four-match losing streak.
Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned the defending champions Chennai Super Kings with a dominant win in their last league-stage game and earned the final playoff berth. RCB are riding on red-hot form with six consecutive wins and are tipped favourites against RR in the Eliminator clash.