RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Red-hot Bengaluru meet tottering Rajasthan in Royal battle

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the last playoff spot after recording six consecutive wins in their last league stage games while Rajasthan Royals finished third despite failing to win in any of their last five matches.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 18:18 IST
RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Score and Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Score and Updates

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. Rajasthan's last game against KKR was washed away due to rain in Guwahati as they look to end their four-match losing streak.

Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned the defending champions Chennai Super Kings with a dominant win in their last league-stage game and earned the final playoff berth. RCB are riding on red-hot form with six consecutive wins and are tipped favourites against RR in the Eliminator clash.

Live Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 22, 2024 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 22, 2024 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru narrowly lead the head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals with 15 wins in 31 meetings.

    Matches RR Won RCB Won No Result
    31 13 15

    3

  • May 22, 2024 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted Playing XIs today

    Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

  • May 22, 2024 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live: What happened when two teams met earlier this season?

    Rajasthan Royals won easily by six wickets against RCB on April 6. They chased down 184 runs comfortably but Virat Kohli had scored a century in that game and will be key player again for RCB.

  • May 22, 2024 5:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Kick off at 7:30 PM

  • May 22, 2024 5:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

    RR and RCB clash in the mouth-watering encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson's Royals have failed to register a win in their last five league-stage matches while Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers recorded a memorable comeback with six consecutive wins to reach playoffs.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and record alerts here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, Eliminator

    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

    Date & Time: Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

