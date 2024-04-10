RR vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal 2 wickets away from leaving Shane Warne behind, R Ashwin chases huge feat in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin are chasing massive milestones in RR vs GT game in Jaipur

Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be chasing massive milestones in the Rajasthan Royals-Gujarat Titans game in the 2024 edition of the IPL as the Men in Pink look to make it five in five on Wednesday, April 10 in Jaipur. The Royals may have lost four out of five encounters against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, however, this time around the team is pretty different, especially for the 2022 champions and the Men in Pink are in tremendous form.

Chahal with 56 wickets for Royals in two and half seasons, is fourth on the list of bowlers to take most wickets for the inaugural champions. Two more wickets will take Chahal to third place, above the Royals' only IPL-winning captain Shane Warne who has 57 to his name for the team. Siddharth Trivedi is currently at the top with 65 wickets and Shane Watson at No 2 with 61.

Chahal needs five more wickets to become the first bowler in history to take 200 in the IPL. Chahal currently has 195 wickets to his name, having played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Royals in the IPL. On the other hand, R Ashwin with 172 wickets in the IPL, is two away from surpassing Amit Mishra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are tied on 173 scalps in the tournament.

At 174, Ashwin will also become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich league after Chahal (195), Dwayne Bravo (183) and Piyush Chawla (181).