  5. RR vs DC: Head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals are coming into this contest on the back of a four-wicket loss to Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh in their IPL 2024 season opener.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 12:20 IST
Image Source : RAJASTHAN ROYALS Jos Buttler and Rishabh Pant.

The 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Both teams have already played a game each this season and are coming into this contest on the back of polar opposite results.

While Rajasthan got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in their season opener, DC lost their first game of the 2024 edition to Punjab Kings by four wickets while playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played 27 games against each other in the Indian Premier League and the former enjoys a better record compared to the latter. 14 out of 27 games have gone in favour of Rajasthan whereas Delhi have tasted success on 13 occasions.

A comprehensive win can take Rajasthan to the top of the points table whereas Capitals need a victory to make their presence felt on the ladder.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2024

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.

