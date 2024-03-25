Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of fixture against Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

The sixth fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will witness the return of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on their home turf after more than 300 days as they gear up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday (March 25).

While RCB lost their campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22 by six wickets, PBKS kicked their season off in a sublime fashion and defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets.

However, RCB will take confidence from the fact that the crowd at the Stadium will be rooting for them on the occasion of their homecoming.

RCB have always enjoyed unparalleled crowd support at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and that puts an added pressure on the visiting side.

Notably, RCB played seven games at their home last season and managed to win three out of those whereas four games ended in defeats.

RCB's IPL record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Despite the overwhelming support that RCB enjoy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it has not exactly turned out to be a fortress for them.

The Faf du Plessis-led side has played 84 games at the ground in the history of the IPL. 39 of those 84 games have brought success to RCB whereas they have lost 40 fixtures. Four matches ended in no results and one yielded a tie.

RCB IPL 2024 squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

PBKS IPL 2024 squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh