Rohit-Kohli-Rahul; how fit is India's famous batting trio for T20 World Cup 2024?

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - three batters on whom the Indian batting revolves around. The three have been around for many years. Rohit and Kohli in particular have been the torchbearers of the Indian team for more than a decade.

But since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, the three have been away from the shortest format for India. This was due to the workload it takes to play multi-format cricket all year long and especially with T20Is not being a focus in an ODI World Cup year in 2023. But now the World Cup is gone. Another one sits in wait some six to seven months down the line. India named an all-format squad for the South Africa series and the trio were not in the T20 format. It happened as Rohit and Kohli requested the Indian Board to rest from the white-ball setup.

But what if they would have been available? Would the selectors have taken a call to pick them straightaway and drop the youth crop, being said as the future? Tough call! But given what they have done so far, it would be no surprise if they make a comeback to the team soon. Many experts have voiced for Rohit to be part of the Indian setup for the T20 World Cup and to lead them in the USA and West Indies. A BCCI source recently said that Rohit will be the captain if he agrees to do it in the World Cup 2024.

Why is Rohit still India's best bet?

Rohit Sharma is still probably India's best bet as an opener in all formats. The way he went about his business in the ODI World Cup 2023, set the tone for the Men in Blue. In a format where one can go run-a-ball, Rohit went at a strike rate of 135.01 in the first 10 overs. He racked up 401 runs in powerplay in just 297 balls. If he can carry this in T20Is, there should be no reason for looking at any other opener.

Kohli - the best anchor?

One argues that a team should have at least one anchor batter in the team who can save you when the chips are down. The way Kohli anchored and blasted later in the game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 is a thing very hard to forget. Kohli generally stays an anchor in the initial phase of his T20I innings before going all guns blazing at the end. Since 2021, Kohli has struck at 107.97 in the first powerplay in T20Is since 2021. In middle overs, they go up to 126.79 and in the last four overs, it shoots up to 211 in the same period.

Moreover, in tricky situations, sticky conditions and pressure situations, no one probably comes close to Kohli. If others can go big around him, Kohli can do what he does.

Rahul - the opener or middle order?

KL Rahul did not had a World Cup to remember in 2022 in Australia when he was troubled in the powerplay. Rahul struck at 89.47 in the powerplay in World Cup 2022 in the six innings that he was part of. Since 2021, he has struck at 112.61 in the first six overs in T20Is, which goes up to 147.61 in the middle overs. He has not played much at the death in the said period.

Rahul in the middle order in ODIs is a different player. He has adapted himself according to situations as seen in the ODI World Cup 2023. Is there a case for him to bat in the middle in T20Is too?

When BCCI announced India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Rahul, who did not want a break from limited-overs, was not there. He is the captain for ODIs but in T20Is, he is not there. Is that a sign for him? What about Rohit and Kohli, we will find that out soon.

