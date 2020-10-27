Rohit Sharma's latest batting clip leaves fans muddled over his omission from Australia tour

Image Source : @MIPALTAN Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Several fans were left befuddled after the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian T20I, ODI and Test squads for their upcoming tour Down Under.

A few eyebrows were raised after Rohit Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians in the on-going IPL edition, wasn't selected to be a part of the Australia tour.

The Mumbai side's skipper is currently sidelined from the on-going IPL season owing to a hamstring niggle. Neither the MI team management nor the BCCI has shared an official update over Rohit's injury status but the latter, in its press release, stated that its medical team would 'continue to monitor [Rohit's] progress'.

However, Rohit's latest video from the MI nets has left fans stunned over his exclusion from all three squads for the series Down Under. In the clip shared by the Mumbai franchise, Rohit was looking in 'full flow', leading to many people slamming the BCCI.

Despite looking in sublime touch with the bat, raging to return to MI's playing XI, the BCCI made a wrong choice by ignoring him for the crucial overseas tour, according to several fans.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, after watching the clip, was also not convinced over Rohit's oust from the much-awaited Australia series. Gavaskar pointed out that the MI skipper wouldn't have hit the nets in the first place itself if his injury was grave.

"A bit of transparency and openness about what kind of injury he has will help everybody because the Indian cricket fans deserve to know," he said while speaking on Star Sports.

"I understand the franchises don't want to give their hand away because they want to win the game and don't want the opposition to gain any psychological advantage [but] we are talking about the Indian team."

While a few fans were left baffled with the BCCI's apathetic decision, some lashed out at the board for its negligence.

