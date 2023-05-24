Rohit Sharma makes revelation, says he did not watch most part of 2011 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India's current captain Rohit Sharma has made a big revelation that he did not watch most of the 2011 World Cup. Rohit is currently leading the Indian team in all three formats as he succeeded former captain Virat Kohli in the top role. Sharma, who is one of the most explosive opening batters, made his ODI debut for India in June 2007.

However, the Indian opener has revealed that he did not watch most of the 2011 World Cup that India won. Sharma played many games for India before the World Cup but used to bat in the middle order. However, he was not picked in India's squad for the marquee event in 2011. The 36-year-old has now stated that he did not watch most of the tournament due to disappointment of not being selected.

"2011 was a big setback year for me only because I was not a part of the World Cup squad. It just hit me really hard, I realised a lot has to change. I made a conscious effort to change my game, my routines, everything about myself," Sharma said to JioCinema. "I used to live by myself; I said ‘I am just going to stay alone’. Honestly, I did not watch the World Cup except the semis and the final, because I was so disappointed, I did not want to watch,” he added.

Sharma looks to do things differently in T20s now

Meanwhile, a 148-capped T20I veteran Sharma now looks to make a change in his T20 approach. He says that there is no role of anchors in T20 cricket now. "As I see it, there is no role for an anchor now. It is just how T20 cricket is played these days unless you are 20/3 or 4, which is not going to happen every day. Once in a while, you will be in that position and then someone needs to anchor the innings and finish off to a good score. There is no role for an anchor anymore, guys are playing differently," he said.

He also stated that change of mindset is important and all the batters need to play their role well. "If you do not change your mindset, you are going to get smashed. People on the other side are thinking about the game differently and taking it to the next level. All seven batters need to play their role, I believe that if you get a good score, it is good, but even if you get a good 30-40 off just 10-15 or 20 balls, it is (just) as good because you are doing the role for the team. The game has changed," he said.

"I just want to play that way and see what I can do. I have played this format for a long time and in a certain manner. But I want to do different things now. While doing that, (if) I get out, (it) does not really bother me," he added.

Rohit has changed his approach in the ongoing IPL and has looked to hit from ball number one. On his approach in the ongoing IPL, "If you see, in Chennai (vs Chennai Super Kings) and before that in Mohali (vs Punjab Kings), I got out zero. In the third game, against RCB, I stepped down the first ball. I thought I have failed thrice in as many attempts but it is fine, this is what I am going to do, Rohit said.

