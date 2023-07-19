Rohit Sharma enters top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes roaring start in latest ICC Test rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma

ICC has released the latest Test rankings and India skipper Rohit Sharma has entered into top 10 among batters after scoring a stunning century in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who also made his international debut in the previous game smashed 171 runs has also entered the rankings in style grabbing the 73rd position to start with.

Rishabh Pant, for the first time this year, has gone out of top 10 having not played for India this year in any of the formats as he is recovering from a horrific accident. Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli has retained his place at the 14th position. As for Rohit, he earned a massive 33 rating points to go past Pant and enter top 10 list. However, to retain his position, the India captain will have to perform well in the second Test as well that is set to commence on July 20 in Port of Spain.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a total of five wickets in the first Test against the Caribbeans and gained three places to jump at the seventh position in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. He is already at number one position in the all-rounders rankings in the longest format while his spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin is at the second position. However, Ashwin has strengthened his position at the top of the bowlers rankings increasing the gap with the second placed Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, with Jadeja jumping three places, England's Ollie Robinson has slipped to 8th place while Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon went down to 9th after missing his first match after playing 100 consecutive red-ball matches for the country. With as many as three Test matches happening this week (SL vs PAK, IND vs WI, ENG vs AUS), there could be a lot of changes in the rankings next week.

