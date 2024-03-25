Monday, March 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma engages in heated exchange with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya | WATCH

Rohit Sharma engages in heated exchange with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya | WATCH

Rohit Sharma looked his vintage best during the course of his 43-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) before falling prey to left-arm orthodox bowler R Sai Kishore. He scored seven fours and a maximum during his stay in the middle.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 8:37 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was seen engaging in a heated exchange with the incumbent MI captain Hardik Pandya at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24). In a video that has taken the internet by storm, Rohit can be seen talking to a couple of members of Gujarat Titans before Hardik comes to hug him from behind.

The act took Rohit totally by surprise and he looked animated while talking to Hardik. The incident unfolded while Akash Ambani and Rashid Khan were also interacting with each other nearby and Rohit's animated reaction also left them surprised.

Watch the video:

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement