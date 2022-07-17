Rohit has been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket: Suryakumar Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in action

India batter Suryakumar Yadav said his camaraderie with Rohit Sharma has been really good. He gave credit to the Indian skipper for helping him in the game since his domestic cricket days.

Apart from sharing the Indian dressing room, both Rohit and Suryakumar represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and play for the same IPL side, Mumbai Indians.

"Camaraderie has been really good. He's been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket," Suryakumar said.

"Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk about how I can improve my game, handle pressure situations, and move forward. We have had a lot of chats about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he's leading. I have learnt a lot from him.

"I'm really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team," he added.

Asked about his mindset, Suryakumar said he approaches 50-over cricket the same way as he goes about batting in the T20s.

"My mindset is the same in ODI, I try to bat similar to how I do in T20. Playing the natural game is important and there is an advantage in one days than five fielders are inside the circle so the intent is always to score runs. Even if the wickets are falling I try to keep the scoreboard ticking," he added.

He said that the century in the third T20 against England serves as motivation to him.

"It is a good motivation, obviously I was happy and there was an opportunity to make the team win."

"It feels nice that people expect from me. I got motivation from that to perform for the team, and win the match," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)