Riyan Parag doubtful, What about Ishant Sharma? Key injury updates ahead of RR vs DC clash in IPL 2024

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. But both teams have injury and availability issues and there are key updates around them.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2024 13:55 IST
RR vs DC, IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face-off for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition in Jaipur today. The Royals are coming into this game with a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while the Capitals lost to the Punjab Kings in their season opener. Both teams currently are under a bit of injury cloud with the Royals fretting over Riyan Parag and a question mark on Ishant Sharma of Capitals who hobbled off the field during the last game.

However, the fast bowler has been decared fit and available for selection according to ESPNCricinfo. He had twisted his ankle while fielding in the game against PBKS but is free of any injury concerns. Meanwhile, the Royals are hoping that their number four batter Riyan Parag recovers from a bout of flu in time for the match. He did well batting at number four in the previous game scoring 43 runs and also impressed RR's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.  "He's seen the huge jumps that [Yashasvi] Jaiswal and [Dhruv] Jurel have made, and he's got the hunger [back] and an example to follow into the national team," he said.

Coming back to the Capitals, they have another good news with their speedster Anrich Nortje joining the camp and available for the match against RR. Nortje is likely to slot directly into the playing XI giving a major boost to the bowling attack. In this case, DC will have to leave out either Shai Hope or Tristan Stubbs. With Rishabh Pant taking over the gloves, Hope is the likeliest candidate to make way as Stubbs can be used as a finisher too.

It has also been understood that DC are keen on sticking to the opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh which certainly keeps Prithvi Shaw out of the playing XI. "Warner and Marsh opened for Australia at the top and have done well together, so we decided to open with them," DC mentor Sourav Ganguly said hinting that Shaw will have to wait for his chance to come.

