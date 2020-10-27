Rishabh Pant reportedly axed from limited-overs squad against Australia due to 'weight issues'

Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

Labelled as MS Dhoni's replacement right from his arrival on the biggest level, 23-year-old Rishabh Pant raised a few eyebrows after he was kept away from India's limited-overs squads for the tour Down Under.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, currently plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in the on-going IPL 2020, has reportedly been dropped from the white-ball set-up due to his 'weight issues'.

Pant was already sidelined from India's ODI and T20I set-up ever since KL Rahul donned the wicketkeeping gloves. Rahul kept wickets for all eight white-ball games on India's tour of New Zealand while Pant warmed the bench.

As per a report in PTI, the national selectors have served Pant with a wake-up call to address his tendency to put on weight. Moreover, he has often been criticized for his irresponsible shot selection and throwing away his wicket. Despite being omitted from the limited-overs squad, there's still a slim chance of seeing Pant in coloured jersey.

"In any case, all three teams will be there, Pant, if need be, can be added to the squad," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. With Rahul keeping the wickets, the selectors haven't named a backup wicketkeeper in the ODI squad while Sanju Samson has been named as the back-up in the T20I side.

