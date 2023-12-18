Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Rinku Singh IN, Shreyas Iyer OUT - India's predicted playing XI for second ODI vs South Africa

Team India is leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after skittling the home team for just 116 runs in the opening game. The second ODI is set to take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 19. Meanwhile, India will have to make one forced change in their playing XI.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2023 15:55 IST
India vs South Africa
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India

The second ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place on December 19 at St's George's Park in Gqeberha. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after a thumping eight-wicket win over the Proteas in the opener thanks to a five-wicket haul from Arshdeep Singh. Avesh Khan also bowled well picking up four wickets. Generally, teams don't change their winning combination after such a brilliant win unless there are injuries.

But the men in blue will be without their key player Shreyas Iyer for the last two ODIs as he will join the Test side to prepare for the upcoming two-match series starting from December 26. For the same reason, the KL Rahul-led side will have to make a forced change in the playing XI and there is every chance for either Rajat Patidar or Rinku Singh coming in. This will be the ODI debut for either of the players who have impressed in domestic and international arena respectively so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan will most likely continue to open the innings and it remains to be seen if India will promote Tilak Varma or Sanju Samson to number three. Interestingly, if Rajat Patidar is given an opportunity, he will definitely bat at three as he is the top order player for his state side. However, if Rinku Singh is handed over his ODI debut, then the other batters will move up the order as he is more of a finisher and will bat at six. For now, given the slot that is vacant, Patidar might get a chance to make his debut in the second ODI.

The rest of the playing XI is unlikely to be tinkered with as the bowling attack comprising of Arshdeep, Avesh, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounder in Axar Patel looks set to dominate yet again. 

India's probable XI for 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar/Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (C & WK), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

