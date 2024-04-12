'Really want to win World Cup': Rohit Sharma hints at playing in 2027 ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : OAKTREESPORT/X Gaurav Kapur, Ed Sheeran and Rohit Sharma at the Breakfast With Champions show in March 2024

Indian cricket team captain revealed his desire to win the ICC ODI World Cup and also shared his thoughts on India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the 2023 World Cup in November last year.

Rohit, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in the coming weeks, was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 but missed the team selection when India last won the ODI World Cup in 2011. Rohit is set to lead the Men in Blue in the 2024 T20 World Cup in June and is expected to play competitive cricket for a few more years.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur and famous British singer Ed Sheeran in the Breakfast With Champions YouTube show, Rohit confirmed that he is planning to continue to play for a few more years and revealed his desire to win the 50-over World Cup.

"I haven't really thought about retirement," Rohit Sharma said. "But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup. The 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there."

The veteran opener also disclosed his frustration about losing the 2023 World Cup where India dominated the tournament before losing the final to Australia at home. Rohit said that his team didn't play bad cricket but one bad day snatched away silverware from them.

"It was happening in India and we played well until that final," Rohit added. "When we won the semifinal, I thought, we were just one step away from it (victory). I thought, what's that one thing that can make us lose that final, and honestly, nothing came to my mind. We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. We'd ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket, confidence was there. But that was one bad day and the Aussies had a very good day. I don't think we played bad cricket in that final."

Meanwhile, Rohit and the Indian cricket team made a great comeback from their World Cup heartbreak by defeating England in the recent home Test series by 4-1. Rohit lost his captaincy role at Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024 but is enjoying good form with a bat.