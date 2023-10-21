Real reason behind thumb fracture? Kane Williamson's cheeky post featuring The Great Khali goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : KANE WILLIAMSON INSTAGRAM Kane Williamson had met the Great Khali on the captains' day ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 4

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson might not be seen on the field for a few more days but he is enjoying his recovery from the thumb fracture with a laugh on social media in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. Williamson, who got hit by a throw during his side's game against Bangladesh while running between the wickets sustained a thumb injury and is set to miss two more games for New Zealand at least after fracture was diagnosed. Taking a dig at his injury, Williamson shared a cheeky post with the former India wrestler The Great Khali.

Williamson and all other captains met Khali on the captains' day ahead of the tournament on October 4 in Ahmedabad. Williamson got a click with Khali and the timing of sharing the picture couldn't be more perfect.

Sharing the image, Williamson captioned it saying, "When I really fractured my thumb. Na but seriously, that’s one strong handshake! Pleasure to meet @thegreatkhali!" Khali, who is 7 feet tall and still one of the strongest men in India obviously was stronger than any of the captains or organisers present at the venue on the day and Williamson referred to the same fact.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that Williamson had suffered an undisplaced fracture which means he will be missing his side's games against India and Australia at least.

"An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson’s left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday’s match against Bangladesh in Chennai. Williamson will remain in the Black Caps ICC Cricket World Cup squad with the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month," NZC said in a statement.

Tom Blundell, the wicketkeeper batter, has been brought in as cover for Williamson. New Zealand are currently at the top of the table with fours wins in as many matches.

Latest Cricket News