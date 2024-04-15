Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB drop Maxwell, Siraj vs SRH: Here's a look at playing XIs for IPL 2024 Match 30

RCB drop Maxwell, Siraj vs SRH: Here's a look at playing XIs for IPL 2024 Match 30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers hyderabad are facing each other today at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first even as the hosts have taken massive decisions to leave out Maxwell and Siraj

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 19:33 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dropped both Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell from the playing XI for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both players were out of form since the start of IPL 2024 and finally, the team has taken a couple of bold calls. On the other hand, SRH have gone in with the same team and are looking much more settled than their opponents.

RCB are in a desperate need for two points at the moment as they are at the 10th position with five losses from six matches. Meanwhile, SRH are in a much-better position, at fourth, with three wins from five matches and six points to their name. Having said that, they will be looking to maintain consistency and add as many as points to their kitty.

As far as the toss is concerned, Faf du Plessis didn't hesitate at all to bowl first even as he confirmed Lockie Ferguson's debut for RCB. "We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in," he said. Cummins was also clear with his thoughts stating a massive score of 240 runs to be par score at the venue.

"The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, (sometimes) 240 is par," the SRH skipper said.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Related Stories
Heinrich Klaasen enjoys battle against two Indian spinners who challenge him the most

Heinrich Klaasen enjoys battle against two Indian spinners who challenge him the most

'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Lockie makes RCB debut, no Siraj

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Lockie makes RCB debut, no Siraj

Impact Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement