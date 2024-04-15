RCB drop Maxwell, Siraj vs SRH: Here's a look at playing XIs for IPL 2024 Match 30

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have dropped both Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell from the playing XI for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both players were out of form since the start of IPL 2024 and finally, the team has taken a couple of bold calls. On the other hand, SRH have gone in with the same team and are looking much more settled than their opponents.

RCB are in a desperate need for two points at the moment as they are at the 10th position with five losses from six matches. Meanwhile, SRH are in a much-better position, at fourth, with three wins from five matches and six points to their name. Having said that, they will be looking to maintain consistency and add as many as points to their kitty.

As far as the toss is concerned, Faf du Plessis didn't hesitate at all to bowl first even as he confirmed Lockie Ferguson's debut for RCB. "We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in," he said. Cummins was also clear with his thoughts stating a massive score of 240 runs to be par score at the venue.

"The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, (sometimes) 240 is par," the SRH skipper said.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma