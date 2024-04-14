RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fourth home game of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) need to win, as simple as that. Five losses in six games in the 2024 edition of the IPL thus far, RCB are currently at the bottom of the table and in simple words, nothing has worked for them. Whether it is batting first, bowling first or changes in the line-up, the Bengaluru side has found itself on the receiving end of the results and they will need their senior guys to stand up and be counted, especially Glenn Maxwell, who has looked woefully out of sorts.

RCB could make another change in the line-up and give Maxwell a break and maybe go in with two overseas pacers, which is the need of the hour for their listless bowling attack. Like Mumbai Indians in the last game, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) too go hell for the leather throughout their line-up and RCB will have a challenge of containing another hard-hitting line-up on a good surface with small boundaries.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season haven't been as placid and flat as the traditional surfaces at the venue. The spinners have gotten some purchase off the surface, which have been two-paced in the three matches so far. Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in one game made a mockery of a 180-odd chase, but it hasn't been easy for the new batter to come in and hit straight away and expect a similar surface in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hyderabad have been batting with an aggressive approach and the surface could catch them off-guard and there lies RCB's strength. RCB have lost while both defending and chasing at the venue, which reflects where they are in the table. However, expect the team winning the toss to field first, especially RCB, who are coming off a hammering in Mumbai. SRH too would want to chase given the structure of their side even though they have won a couple of games by batting first.