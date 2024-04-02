RCB vs LSG pitch report: How will surface at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for IPL 2024 Match 15?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Cameron Green

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take the field for the fourth time today (April 2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match. They have lost two out of three matches so far and will be keen on returning to winning ways soon. Meanwhile, LSG have won and lost a game each and are coming off a solid win over Punjab Kings in their previous game.

RCB, once again, are struggling with their bowling attack as they conceded 186 runs in less than 17 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even LSG have some of the best hitters in their line-up and the bowling attack has to step up for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. As for LSG, they continue to fret over KL Rahul's fitness who is likely to play as an impact player yet again with Nicholas Pooran to lead the team on the field.

RCB vs LSG Pitch Report

The RCB vs LSG clash is set to take place at the Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the venue that has already hosted two matches of IPL 2024. Both matches have been won by teams bowling first which makes it clear that defending is the toughest here. In fact, KKR chased down 183 runs in less than 17 overs in the last game. The team winning the toss will certainly look to bowl first and then chase down the total with ease.

RCB vs LSG - Chinnaswamy Stadium T20 Numbers (IPL 2024)

Matches Played - 2

Teams won batting first - 0

Teams won bowling first - 2

Average first innings score - 179

Highest total chased - 183 by KKR vs RCB

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma