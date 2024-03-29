RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB vs KKR.

After registering their first win of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all geared up to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (March 30).

Both teams are carrying a winning momentum into the contest. While RCB defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets in their previous fixture. KKR pipped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The visiting sides have not been able to win a single game this season - a trend that might worry Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR's bowling felt the heat in the last game when barring Sunil Narine, all the other bowlers struggled to keep the SRH batters under check.

Mitchell Starc, the most expensive buy at the IPL auction, leaked 53 runs in his four overs and would be keen to script a turnaround.

Head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB and KKR have played 32 IPL games against each other and Kolkata have the wood over RCB. The two-time IPL champions KKR have won 18 out of the 32 matches, whereas RCB have only beaten KKR 14 times in the cash-rich league.

RCB IPL 2024 squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

KKR IPL 2024 squad

Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.