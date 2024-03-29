Friday, March 29, 2024
     
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru and Kolkata set to resume iconic rivalry at M Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered an impressive win against Punjab Kings to record their first win of the season but enter the upcoming clash against Kolkata as second favourites having won just once in the last five meetings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 17:46 IST
RCB vs KKR
Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 live cricket score and updates

RCB vs KKR Live Score and Match Updates: Indian Premier League 2024 Match 10 coverage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host their iconic rivals Kolkata Knight Riders in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. Both teams enter this game after recording impressive wins in their last game of this season.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB chased down a 177-run target against Punjab Kings with Virat Kohli smashing his 100th T20 fifty and Dinesh Karthik proving his finishing skills. But RCB face a battle against history when they take on KKR at their home ground.

KKR have won four of their last five encounters against their rivals and are unbeaten at M Chinnaswamy since 2016. Shreyas Iyer-led Kolata recorded a narrow four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season to gain early momentum.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score Updates

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    What happened when both teams last faced each other?

    Kolkata Knight Riders continued their impressive record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by winning both league stages games in the IPL 2023. 

    In the last meeting, Jason Roy's fifty and Nitish Rana's 48 off just 21 balls helped KKR post 200 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli gave RCB a good start by smashing a brilliant fifty but Varun Chakravarthy bowled an impressive spell of 3 for 27 to help KKR win the game by 21 runs.

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Allah Ghazanfar joins KKR

    Kolkata Knight Riders signed the 16-year-old Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar as an injury replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Thursday. 

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR Squad

    Shreyas Iyer (c), Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar.

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB Squad

    Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR in IPL 2024 so far...

    Kolkata Knight Riders have played just one game in IPL 2024 so far where they pulled off a thrilling 4-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    Andre Russell's 64* off 25 balls boosted KKR to 208 total at Eden Gardens and then Indian pacer Harshit Rana's late impact with a ball restricted SRH to 204. 

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    RCB in IPL 2024 so far...

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a narrow defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game where bowlers struggled to defend 173 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    Faf du Plessis-led side managed to register their first win of the season in the last game by recording an impressive four-wicket win against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli shone by smashing 77 runs off 49 balls and Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell made impact with a ball. 

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Kick off at 7:30 PM

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in focus today

  • Mar 29, 2024 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome to RCB vs KKR live coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of a mega Indian Premier League 2024 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 10th match of the IPL 2024.

    Both teams have produced memorable clashes in the past meetings and are set to entertain us again. So, let's tune in for the latest score and live match updates for the all-crucial clash.

    Match Details

    Match: IPL 2024, 10th T20 match

    Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    Date & Time: Friday, March 29 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

