RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Bengaluru and Kolkata set to resume iconic rivalry at M Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host their iconic rivals Kolkata Knight Riders in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. Both teams enter this game after recording impressive wins in their last game of this season.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB chased down a 177-run target against Punjab Kings with Virat Kohli smashing his 100th T20 fifty and Dinesh Karthik proving his finishing skills. But RCB face a battle against history when they take on KKR at their home ground.

KKR have won four of their last five encounters against their rivals and are unbeaten at M Chinnaswamy since 2016. Shreyas Iyer-led Kolata recorded a narrow four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season to gain early momentum.