RCB, GG make new signings as Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam get ruled out of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have made new signings as Kanika Ahuja and Kashvee Gautam have been ruled out of the upcoming season of WPL. Kanika was part of the Banglore franchise in the first edition of the tournament, while Kashvee was set to make her maiden appearance for the Giants.

Kashvee became the most expensive uncapped Indian after being roped in by the Giants for Rs. 2 crore for the upcoming season. Notably, Kanika was picked for Rs 35 lakhs at the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The two franchises have made new signings with Bangalore roping in left-arm pacer Shradda Pokharkhar, while the Giants bringing in bowling all-rounder Sayali Sathgare. Both the players have been brought for the reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.

RCB also shared the development on their social media. "This just in. We welcome left-arm pacer Shradda Pokharkhar to our Class Of 2024. She replaces Kanika Ahuja, who has been ruled out of #WPL2024 due to a stress fracture. Shradda's impressive domestic performances and experience with the India senior side as a net bowler make her a valuable addition to the Red & Gold," RCB wrote on X.

Kashvee's absence is a major blow for the Giants as she was in a brilliant run at the Senior Women's T20 Trophy last year in November, picking 12 wickets in seven matches. She was also part of the India A series against England A.

Notably, Kanika was a regular part of the Bangalore side, featuring in seven of the eight games last year. She scored 98 runs and picked 2 wickets. Kanika was also the Player of the Match in RCB's game against UP Warriorz when she scored a 32-ball 46.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will kickstart on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians Women taking on Delhi Capitals Women at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.