Ravindra Jadeja's participation in 2nd Test hangs by a thread as allrounder awaits scan reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja.

A big injury cloud hovers over India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as the hosts prepare to script a comeback in the five-match-long Test series after losing the first fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jadeja was run out by Ben Stokes in the second innings of the first Test and was seen clutching his hamstring after being dismissed. As per a report by Cricbuzz, Jadeja's scans have been sent to Mumbai and his participation in the second Test which begins on February 2 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam seems unlikely.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid was asked to divulge the details of Jadeja's injury in the post-match press conference but he didn't have any concrete knowledge about the same.

"I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about," said Dravid.

More to follow....