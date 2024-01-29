Ravindra Jadeja's participation in 2nd Test hangs by a thread as allrounder awaits scan reports

Monday, January 29, 2024
     
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley were the stars for England in the first Test of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pope was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his 196-run knock in the second innings.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2024 10:56 IST
Ravindra Jadeja.
A big injury cloud hovers over India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as the hosts prepare to script a comeback in the five-match-long Test series after losing the first fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Jadeja was run out by Ben Stokes in the second innings of the first Test and was seen clutching his hamstring after being dismissed. As per a report by Cricbuzz, Jadeja's scans have been sent to Mumbai and his participation in the second Test which begins on February 2 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam seems unlikely.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid was asked to divulge the details of Jadeja's injury in the post-match press conference but he didn't have any concrete knowledge about the same.

 "I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about," said Dravid. 

More to follow....

