Ravindra Jadeja in India's 'Rewind to 90s' look for WTC Final against New Zealand | SEE PICTURE

Image Source : TWITTER/IMJADEJA Ravindra Jadeja shared the first picture of India's 'Rewind to 90s' jersey for the WTC Final against New Zealand.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared the first picture of Team India's 'Rewind to 90s' look for the upcoming final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

The match will take place between June 18-22 in Southampton.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote, "Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india," sharing the picture of the retro outfit.

India reached the final of the inaugural WTC after finishing at the top of the table. The side made an incredible return on the resumption of international cricket last year, beating Australia 2-1 on their own soil before registering a 3-1 series victory against England at home earlier this year.

The Indian team will depart for the United Kingdom on June 2 and is expected to serve a 10-day mandatory quarantine period. However, it is expected that the players will begin training upon reaching England.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are already in the UK and will take part in a two-Test series against England before the final. The series begins on June 2 with the matches taking place in Lord's (London) and Edgbaston (Birmingham).