Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Ishant Sharma, Kapil Dev's all-time India record with Ben Stokes' dismissal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin's magic with the ball is a sight to behold. Whenever the spin-wizard rolls his arm over, the opposition batters stay on their toes to survive the magic that he displays. Even though the Indian spinners were challenged hard by the England batters on the third day of the first Test in Hyderabad, Ashwin scalped two wickets and his dismissal of Ben Stokes was one to watch.

Ashwin removed Stokes with a beautiful delivery in the 37th over of England's second innings. He pulled one trick out of his armory and sent a flighted fuller ball on the middle to bring Stokes forward. The ball then gripped and spun away from the left-hander, who looked to block it but the turn beat him and broke the off-stump.

Notably, Ashwin, who is targetting to reach 500 Test wickets, has created an all-time record for India after dismissing England skipper Stokes. Ashwin got the wicket of Stokes for a record-extending 12th time in Tests. He has now broken the record held by Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma for an Indian bowler dismissing any opposition batter for the most time. Stokes became the victim of Ashwin for the 12th time.

Notably, Ishant has got former England captain Alastair Cook out 11 times in Tests, while legendary Kapil has removed Graham Gooch 11 times too. Ashwin held this record jointly with these two as he has got Aussie star David Warner out 11 times too. However, the spin-wizard now owns this record completely.

Indian bowlers to dismiss opposition batters most times

Ravi Ashwin vs Ben Stokes - 12 times

Ravi Ashwin v D Warner - 11 times

Ishant v A Cook - 11 times

Kapil Dev v G Gooch - 11 times

Harbhajan v R Ponting - 10 times

Kapil Dev v A Border - 10 times

Kapil Dev v D Gower - 10 times

Kapil Dev v M Marshall - 10 times