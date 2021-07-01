Ravi Shastri enjoys Wimbledon experience ahead of England Test series: 'Great to be back on a sunny day'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI SHASTRI India head coach Ravi Shastri

India may have missed out on the World Test Championship (WTC) title last month, but many members of the contingent including head coach Ravi Shastri are currently capitalizing on the 20-day break before the start of the Test series against hosts England.

Members of the Indian camp have a three-week break before they regroup in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4.

Meanwhile, Shastri relished the experience of watching the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. "Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit," Shastri tweeted along with a picture of himself.

Following India's eight-wicket defeat in the WTC final, Shastri had labelled New Zealand as the "deserved winners" following their longest wait for a world title. However, India's eight-year wait for ICC silverware stretched further after suffering a defeat in the rain-marred Test in Southampton.

"Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect," Shastri had written on Twitter.

Recently, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was also spotted watching the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between England and Germany.

Pant, who was at the Wembley Stadium for the high-octane tie, shared his picture from the stands. "Good experience watching," he wrote as England beat Germany for the first time in a tournament knockout since 1966.