Rashid Khan to play for first time since ODI World Cup, set to be available for IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans and Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is making a comeback to competitive cricket for the first time since November 2023. He sustained a back injury during the World Cup and underwent surgery for the same. Rashid was on the sidelines ever since then missing multiple T20 tournaments including Pakistan Super League (PSL) and all the international cricket played by Afghanistan.

However, having recovered fully from the injury, the leg-spinner is set to turn up for his country in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland starting from March 15 in Sharjah. Moreover, it is good news for Gujarat Titans that he is returning as he will now be available for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) too starting from March 22. The Titans are playing their first game of the season on March 24 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He is excited to wear the jersey to represent his country again and is looking forward to contributing to the team's cause in the upcoming matches. "The plan is to represent the country in the upcoming series (T20 against Afghanistan) and the training has been underway and today was the second day and thankfully it went well and I hope that the following few days will also be well so that I can wear the national jersey again and continue to do well for my country," Rashid said while speaking to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) ahead of his comeback.

Meanwhile, the IPL is also preceding the T20 World Cup that will commence on June 1 and Rashid Khan feels that playing in the IPL will certainly help him and his other teammates to do well in the mega event. "The good thing is most of our players will be playing IPL and it will be good preparation for the World Cup and we will also keep in touch with those who are not there (in the IPL) to continue working hard in this period," the spin bowler added.