Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha hold Mumbai to take finale into last day; Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar show defiance

Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha held Mumbai on day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to live for another day in their pursuit behind a mountainous run-chase. Indian International Karun Nair Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar showed defiance on day 4 of the summit clash. The visitors go back at stumps with five wickets down for 248 and still need 290 more to pull off a miracle.

On what was a difficult day to bat on at Wankhede, Wadkar's side showed a tough fight against the spinners hunting for wickets. As they were bowled out for just 105 in the first innings, several fans did not expect them to play this well on the fourth day where the balls were turning sharply and some skidding on.

As said by their spinner Harsh Dubey the visitors will go behind the chase, they showed defiance on the crease. Karun Nair and Akshay Wadkar crossed fifties but the task is still way too tall for the two-time champions.

Their openers Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey helped them make a strong start with a 64-run stand but Shams Mulani trapped Taide to get the first wicket. It took no time for the second wicket to fall as Tanush Kotian cleaned up Shorey. Aman Mokhade looked resilient at number three but Yash Rathod went back quickly on a debatable LBW call, sending the visitors to 133/4.

Then came a strong act of rebuilding from Nair and Wadkar. They first saw off the last hour of the second session, negotiating some threatening deliveries and continued their resilient act in the third session too. But Nair was outdone by Musheer Khan on a peach-of-a-delivery near the fag end of the day when he was on 74.

Mumbai are five wickets away and are the clear favourites, while Vidarbha have Wadkar and Harsh Dubey in the middle as they look to pull off a miracle.