Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal Live: Where to watch Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh live on TV?

Image Source : PTI Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande against Baroda in Mumbai on February 27, 2024

Giants Mumbai and Tamil Nadu are set to engage in the high-voltage Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal clash starting on March 2 in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer's inclusion boosts Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai's chances against Tamil Nadu who defeated the defending champions Saurashtra in the quarterfinal round.

Mumbai reached the last four stages after a draw result against Baroda in their last game. The 41-time champions have lost only one of their eight Ranji Trophy matches this season and are tipped as favourites to go all the way for another title.

Rahane has struggled to impress with a bat this season having scored just one fifty-plus score. But the likes of Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani have produced consistently impressive performances to boost Mumbai to the semifinal. Tamil Nadu will rely on their spin attack which boasts the tournament's top-two leading wicket takers Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram.

Meanwhile, five-time champions Madhya Pradesh will clash against Vidarbha in the other semifinal game in Nagpur starting on March 2. Madhya Pradesh are one of two teams to remain unbeaten this season while Vidarbha topped the Group A table before thrashing giants Karnataka by 127 runs in the quarterfinal round.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches:

When are the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches starting?

The Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches will begin on March 2, 2024.

At what time do the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Mumbai and Nagpur).​

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches on the Sports18 channel.

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches online in India?

One can watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal matches online on the JioCinema app and website.