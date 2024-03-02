Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh take control on Day 1 of semifinal fixtures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer on March 2, 2024

Fast bowlers dominated the opening day of both semifinal matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024 on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh restricted Vidarbha to 170 in the first innings while title favourites Mumbai managed to bowl out Tamil Nadu on just 146 on Day 1.

The star pacer Avesh Khan took four wickets to bowl out Vidarbha on 170 in their first innings and the batters added 47 for 1 to take early control of the first semifinal at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground.

Avesh has struggled to impress in the Ranji Trophy this season with just six wickets in six innings but was sensational in his initial spell in Nagpur. He gave Madhya Pradesh a breakthrough with Dhruv Shorey's wicket and also dismissed in-form opener Atharva Taide.

However, Madhya Pradesh managed to add some fighting runs to their first innings through Karun Nair's 63 runs. Avesh took four for 49 while Venkatesh Iyer and Kulwant Khejroliya bagged two wickets each for Madhya Pradesh.

In the second semifinal game, Mumbai pacers Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande wreaked havoc against Tamil Nadu's strong batting unit. Tamil Nadu lost their first four wickets on just 17 runs and seemed unlikely to reach 100 in their first innings.

But all-rounders Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar scorched up 48 runs for the sixth wicket to charge Tamil Nadu past 100. Vijay top-scored with 44 runs while Sundar added 43 off 138 balls as Tamil Nadu's first innings collapsed on 146 in 64.1 overs. Tushar picked three for 24 while Mushee Khan, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande bagged two each for Mumbai.

However, Tamil Nadu replied strongly with the right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen removing opening Prithvi Shaw on just five runs in the second over. Captain Sai Kishore dismissed Bhupen Lalwani on 15 runs but Mumbai managed to avoid further fall with Musheer Khan scoring 24* off 53 to take Mumbai to 45/2 in 17 overs.