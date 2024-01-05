Ranji Trophy 2024 Live: Where to watch First-class tournament? Live streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurashtra team with Ranji Trophy 2023 at Eden Gardens

A total of 38 teams will kick off the Ranji Trophy 2024, India's premier First-class tournament from January 5. The defending champions Saurashtra will clash against Jharkhand at home in Rajkot while the 41-time title winners Mumbai will face Bihar in an away fixture in Patna.

32 teams are divided into four groups (Elite) of eight and the remaining six teams will play in Plate competition. Each team will play seven league matches and the top two teams will qualify for the quarter-final round. A winner of the Plate format will be promoted to the Elite competition next season.

Saurashtra face tough competition from Haryana, Maharashtra and Vidarbha in Group A. Mumbai are drawn in Group B with last year's runner-up Bengal and domestic giants Kerala and Andhra. Group C features eight-time winners Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, the winners of this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Delhi are placed in Group D along with strong sides Baroda and Madhya Pradesh. Hyderabad will feature in the Plate tournament after getting relegated last season.

The tournament will be played at 53 different venues this year and the final will be played from March 10. Venues for the knockout stages and final game will be announced after league stage matches.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2024:

When is the Ranji Trophy 2024 starting?

The Ranji Trophy 2024 tournament will begin on January 5, 2024

At what time does the Ranji Trophy match begin?

The Ranji Trophy matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST ​

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of selected Ranji Trophy 2024 matches on the Sports18 channel

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches online in India?

One can watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches online on the JioCinema app and website