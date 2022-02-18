Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Time, Date, Venue, February 19 Day 3 Matches Update

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Time, Date, Venue, All you need to knowWhen will Ranji Trophy 2022 match start?
Ranji Trophy will start from 17th February 2022
From which date Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season start?
Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will start from 17th February 2022
What time Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 3 will begin?
Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 3 will begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 19, 2022
In how many phases will the Ranji Trophy 2022 be played?
The first phase (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will be played from February 17-March 15. The second phase will be played after the IPL 2022 gets over.
What are the venues for Ranji Trophy 2022?
Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played in the following venues at the respective grounds.
Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium-2, Gujarat College Ground
Kolkata: Eden Gardens, Bengal Cricket Academy (Kalyani), Videocon Academy Ground, Jadavpur University Campus 2nd ground
Rajkot: SCA Stadium, SCA Stadium Khanderi B Ground, Madhavrao Scindia Ground
Haryana: Ch. Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium (Rohtak), Gurugram Cricket Ground
Delhi: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Roshanara Club Ground
Guwahati: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Judges Field, NFRSA Ground
Cuttack & Bhubaneswar: Barabati, KIIT (Bhubaneshwar), Vikas Cricket Ground (Bhubaneshwar), DRIEMS Ground
Trivandrum: St Xaviers’ KCA Cricket Ground, Greenfield Stadium, KCA Stadium (Mangalapuram)
Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium, IIT Chemplast, IC-Gurunanak College Ground
What happens if a player tests positive for Covid-19 during Ranji Trophy?
In case a player tests positive, he will take no further part in the match.
Are there Covid-19 replacements in Ranji Trophy?
There is a provision for Covid-19 replacement in Ranji Trophy. A like-for-like replacement will be available.
How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?
A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season
How many games will be played in the league stage of Ranji Trophy?
A total of 57 matches will be played in the league stage by the 38 participating teams
Who won the Ranji Trophy last time?
Saurashtra won the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by defeating Bengal in the final.
Live Streaming Details
When and Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 match Live on TV
Ranji Trophy matches will be Live on Star Sports Network from February 17
Where can I watch Ranji Trophy 2022 match Live Online?
Live Streaming of Ranji Trophy matches will be on Hotstar
Ranji Trophy Schedule, February 19, 2022, Day 3
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group H
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate
Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate
Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H
Haryana vs Tripura, Elite Group F
Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group G
Maharashtra vs Assam, Elite Group G
Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A
Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group F
Services vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E
Kerala vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A
Bengal vs Baroda, Elite Group B
Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B
Karnataka vs Railways, Elite Group C
Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry, Elite Group C
Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group D
Odisha vs Goa, Elite Group D
Andhra vs Rajasthan, Elite Group E