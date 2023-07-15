R Ashwin's career-best figures overseas, Jaiswal's ton on debut guide India to innings win over WI in 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP R Ashwin's best overseas figures in Test cricket propelled India to a rather easy innings victory

It turned out to be a rather easy task for the Indian team as they finished the first Test against the West Indies in just three days, securing a victory by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica on Friday, July 14. The visitors took a 1-0 lead owing to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 171-run knock on debut and veteran spinner R Ashwin's figures of 12/131 in the game, his career-best figures overseas as Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to wrap up the series next week in Trinidad.

After the hosts were bowled out for 150 in the first innings, the writing was very much on the wall regarding the result and centuries from both Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma didn't help their cause one bit. The duo stitched a marathon 229-run opening partnership, which was India's best ever in the Caribbean laying the platform for what was to come. Rohit got out moments after getting his 10th Test hundred while Jaiswal marched on.

Jaiswal found an able ally in Virat Kohli, who was in no hurry and took his own sweet time to get settled and was watchful throughout his knock. Jaiswal and Kohli got India through to the stumps on Day 2 with a lead of 162. Jaiswal got out in the first session after scoring 171, registering the third highest score by an Indian on debut but Kohli continued.

Re-instated as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got out for just three before Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took India's score beyond 400 and lead over 250. India were waiting for Kohli to complete his century to declare. However, when he got out for 76, skipper Rohit Sharma waited for half an hour more so that Jadeja and debutant Ishan Kishan could add a few quick runs. But Kishan taking 20 balls to open his account poured cold water over the visitors' plan to get a 300-run lead and Team India declared at 421/5 with a 271-run lead.

The script of the first innings was pretty much followed again both by the Indian bowlers and West Indies batters. Alick Athanaze on debut looked the best of the lot, Jason Holder showed a bit of a fight and R Ashwin took two more wickets than he did in the first innings as he is now on level with Rangana Herath with 34 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

This was Ashwin's 8th 10-wicket haul in a match and is now on level with Anil Kumble.

Most 10-wicket hauls in a match in Test cricket

12 - Muttiah Muralitharan

10 - Shane Warne

9 - Richard Hadlee

9 - Rangana Herath

8 - R Ashwin

8 - Anil Kumble

Most five-wicket hauls in a Test innings

67 - Muttiah Muralitharan

37 - Shane Warne

36 - Richard Hadlee

35 - Anil Kumble

34 - R Ashwin

34 - Rangana Herath

Team India will hope to clinch the series 2-0 and take a good start in the new World Test Championship cycle.

