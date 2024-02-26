Monday, February 26, 2024
     
Punjab Kings announce new venue for their IPL 2024 home games

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will kick off their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a home game against Delhi Capitals on March 23. Mohali's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur will host all of PBKS home matches in IPL 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2024 19:53 IST
Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings team players at IPL 2023

Punjab Kings announced a new venue to host their upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 home games on Monday, February 26. PBKS will play their IPL 2024 home games at the newly updated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium located in Mullanpur, Mohali.

The IPL organisers announced the schedule for the first 21 matches on February 22 where Chennai Super Kings will be clashing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab Kings are facing neighbours Delhi Capitals in their first game of the upcoming season in Mohali on March 23.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium has hosted domestic matches in the last two years and has a capacity to host 33,000 fans.

More to follow...

