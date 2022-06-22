Cricket is just like life, graph continuously fluctuates: Prithvi Shaw opens up on his comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Prithvi Shaw says he is not eyeing the India cap for the moment

When Prithvi Shaw first burst into the limelight, great things were expected of him. The youngster who hails from Mumbai was compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar. With the U-19 World Cup triumph to his name, Shaw was fast-tracked into the Indian side but had a string of average performances and now he finds himself on the sidelines of the Indian team. The Mumbai Ranji captain faced tough competition from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Shubhman Gill for the opening slot but couldn't be a part of India's reckoning and has been struggling.

When handed opportunities in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shaw looked completely far from his best as Mitchell Starc kept on dismissing him for fun. Prithvi Shaw's dismal run continued in the Indian Premier League too as he could not make any kind of notable contributions to his franchise Delhi Capitals. As far as this year's Ranji season goes, Shaw only has three half-centuries in five Ranji Trophy games which doesn't match the amount of talent people believe he has. The Mumbai Ranji team captain who is going head-to-head with Madhya Pradesh was met with disappointment when the selectors did not consider him for India's T20I series against Ireland.

"I have scored a couple (three) of fifties but that's not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a fifty and you feel bad as well. It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me, in cricket and life, the graph always goes up and down and it's never going to always go up. So it's just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game", said Prithvi Shaw when he was asked to reflect on Mumbai's Ranji season.

At the tender age of 22, Shaw has played 33 first-class games but when asked about his comeback to the national team, Shaw stated that it is not bothering him at all as he is just focused on winning the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai as of now.

