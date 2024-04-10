'Pretty sure this is my last IPL,' confirms Dinesh Karthik, calls ex-England captain backstabber in cheeky dig

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dinesh Karthik confirmed that IPL 2024 will be his last season in the cash-rich league

It was reported before the 2024 edition of the IPL that the senior India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik would be playing his final season in the tournament and the 38-year-old has confirmed the same during the Sky Sports Podcast with former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton. Karthik, who has taken to commentary and broadcasting like fish to water mentioned that it has been difficult balancing the two and felt that it is the right time.

"I'm pretty sure that this is my last IPL. Why I don't commit, I don't know, the human mind is pretty fickle," Karthik said while speaking to Nasser and Atherton on Sky Sports Podcast. When pressed by Nasser as to why he was retiring despite having had a great start to this year's IPL, Karthik took a dig at the former England captain.

"Nas, you are a tiger in sheep's clothes. I am not going to trust a word of what you said. Nas doesn't like me as a person, as a player, as a wicketkeeper let alone any part of me. This was the first time he said oh you smashed it. But still, if you ask him if he puts the Indian team right now and ask six keepers I would be the eighth on the list," Karthik said targeting Nasser.

"Last year at the World Cup the only person who wanted me so badly out of the team... You took an interview with me you stabbed me in the back. Where is the Rishabh Pant that was the headline we got. Don't try to play nice and coy with me. After ten games he would probably give me a ring and say I just thought for a second you batted well now looks good. On a serious note, it has been a good start for me personally," he added.

After all the fun and jokes, Karthik responded seriously saying, "I have had these conversations with both of you last season as to how do you decide when to retire. Is there something called a nice swansong? It has come to an end. I did bat well for a couple of games, it felt good which was very surprising. I was doing a lot of broadcasting, trying hard to practice."

Watch the video here (from 2:00)

Karthik mentioned that it hasn't been easy for him to broadcast while playing simultaneously saying that staying fit and doing skill practice at the same time is tough and hence the call. Asked if he had any regrets and Karthik mentioned it again that deciding not to be retained by the Mumbai Indians not getting to play for the Chennai Super Kings in his IPL career would be two things, he wished he could have turned them around.

Karthik has had a tremendous start to the 2024 edition of the IPL and will hope to end his illustrious career in the cash-rich league on a high personally, despite his team RCB struggling in the tournament at the moment.