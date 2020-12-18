Pink-Ball Test | Australian batsmen underestimated R Ashwin, it was their undoing: Ricky Ponting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Ashwin

Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and their aggressive approach towards the senior India off-spinner led to the home side's downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting.

The 34-year-old spinner showcased his class by taking four wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, as Australia were bowled out for 191 in the first innings on day two of the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

"Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they've just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is," Ponting told Channel 7.

Pointing, who coached Ashwin during the Indian Premier League in Delhi Capitals camp, opined that Australian batsmen paid the price for being over aggressive against the willy spinner.

"They've looked to score their runs from him, and it's been their undoing," Ponting said.

Brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in the 27th over, Ashwin claimed the wicket of danger man Smith (1).

Making use of the additional bounce and his perfect length, the veteran spinner then blew away Travis Head (7), rookie Cameron Green (11) and Nathan Lyon (10) to return with impressive figures of 18-3-55-4 in the first innings.

India will head into the third day with a 62-run lead. The tourists ended day two at 9/1. Prithvi Shaw (4) was once again bowled out cheaply.