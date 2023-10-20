Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PCB announces revised central contracts list after review, former captain promoted to Category B

PCB announces revised central contracts list after review, former captain promoted to Category B

Najam Sethi-led management committee released a 25-player central contracts list but the newly elected chairman Zaka Ashraf decided to review the list and added five new players with some big shuffles. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was promoted to category B after the review on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 19:08 IST
Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam and Wahab Riaz
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam and Wahab Riaz during Test game against England in August 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a revised central contracts list after a thorough review on Friday, October 20. Five new players were added to the previous 25-member list and the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been promoted to Category B from D in a big development in Pakistan cricket.

Fans were shocked when Sarfaraz was named in category D in the previous central contract list released by the Najam Sethi-led management committee. The veteran wicketkeeper batter has been in excellent form in red-ball cricket as he leads Karachi Region Whites to the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, Pakistan's premier First-Class tournament, this season.

Sarfaraz has been promoted to category B along with star cricketers Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman and four more. Captain Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and the first-choice wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan are the only three players named in category B.

The newly appointed PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf took a review of the previous list submitted by the committee after a meeting with captain Babar Azam, chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and team director Mickey Arthur.

Five players added to the revised list are Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali, Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal and Tayyab Tahir. Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali are drafted in Category C while Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal and Tayyab Tahir find a place in Category D in the new contracts list.

PCB Revised Contracts list:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Related Stories
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smash Haris Rauf for 24 runs in one over

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smash Haris Rauf for 24 runs in one over

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Warner, Marsh script history with 259-run stand for opening wicket

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Warner, Marsh script history with 259-run stand for opening wicket

'Focused': England captain Jos Buttler claims players have moved on from Afghanistan defeat

'Focused': England captain Jos Buttler claims players have moved on from Afghanistan defeat

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Noman Ali

Category D: Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News