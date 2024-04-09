PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings aim for consistency at the start of long home stretch
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 Live: Punjab Kings would be aiming for consistency after pulling off a heist against the Gujarat Titans with the bat in their last game. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad too have won two games and lost as many and will hope to maintain the winning streak.
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is a game between two sides, who have underperformed of late in the IPL but have been more-or-less impressive in the few games they have played thus far in the 2024 edition. Both teams are coming off wins against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, respectively and have bolstered their batting line-ups this year. Both teams are playing with the mantra of being aggressive despite losing wickets and more than the players, it will be a clash of the same aggressive approach on Tuesday and who is able to execute it better on the day. For Punjab, it is the start of a four-game-long home stretch and would hope to win at least three of those games. Follow live updates of PBKS vs SRH match-