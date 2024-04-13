PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals extend their lead at top with thrilling win over Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rajasthan Royals players against Punjab Kings on April 13, 2024

PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals recorded a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings to extend their lead in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan became the first team to record five wins in the IPL 2024 as they swiftly returned to winning ways.

Shikhar Dhawan-less PBKS were restricted to 147 after impressive bowling from Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Rajasthan also struggled in the low-scoring chase but managed to clinch two big points with a ball remaining.

After an impressive start from struggling youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Caribbean big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer smashed 27* off just 10 balls, including a match-winning six off Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first with new signings Tanush Kotian and Rovman Powell replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Butller respectively. Punjab were also forced to make two changes with Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide coming in for Sikandar Raza and skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Punjab lost only one wicket in powerplay overs in the form of Shimron Hetmyer but the hosts failed to find big shots. Rajasthan bowlers bowled impressive and greedy spells to keep Punjab batters grounded for the majority of the innings.

Impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma impressed by smashing 31 off 16 balls, including 17 runs in the penultimate over, as Punjab posted 147/8 total in 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picked two wickets each with the former conceding runs at an impressive economy rate of 5.75.

Rajasthan surprisingly send debutant bowling all-rounder Kotian to open an innings with impact substitute Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo pulled off a 56-run stand for the first wicket but Kotian struggled for an aggressive approach throughout his innings.

South African ace pacer Kagiso Rabada shifted the momentum towards Punjab with big wickets of Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Defending 43 runs in death overs, Arshdeep Singh removed in-form Riayn Parag and Harshal Patel dismissed Dhruv Jurel to put Punjab in a confident position.

But Shimron Hetmyer's heroics in the last over off Arshdeep Singh helped Rajasthan Royals to walk away with two points. Hetmyer clinched the Player of the Match award as Rajasthan extended their lead at the top with four more points than second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings playing XI: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (substituted by Ashutosh Sharma), Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen (substituted by Yashasvi Jaiswal), Yuzvendra Chahal.