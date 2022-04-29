PBKS VS LSG Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Punjab vs Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings will take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 29, Friday.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022, Match No. 42

Friday, 7:30 PM

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dream 11 for PBKS vs LSG

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XI for PBKS vs LSG

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022?

Friday, 29th April

At what time does PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the PBKS vs LSG, the 42nd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav