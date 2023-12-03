'Panauti Kaun?': Danish Kaneria takes dig at Rahul Gandhi after BJP's landslide victory in Assembly Elections

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Gandhi had called PM Narendra Modi 'panauti' after India lost the World Cup 2023 final

It was all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, December 3 when the Assembly Elections 2023 results came as the ruling party swept Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with a full majority while Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious in Telangana. The BJP workers, leaders and supporters were all ecstatic as it was a landslide victory 3-1 in favour of the ruling party, especially after the exit polls which predicted safe win for them in just one state. Not just in politics, a few cricketers too were glad with BJP's win.

While Venkatesh Prasad and Gautam Gambhir congratulated the party and appreciated the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party cadres, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who has spoken positive things for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi in the past, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' remarks for the prime minister.

"Panauti Kaun (who's unlucky now)?" Kaneria posted on X (formerly Twitter). Kaneria's comment came about Gandhi's dig at a rally in Rajasthan, after India's loss to Australia in the World Cup final. Gandhi indirectly blamed PM Modi for India's loss in the final saying that the Men in Blue lost because the Indian Prime Minister was present at the venue in Ahmedabad on November 19.

"Our boys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But we lost because of 'Panauti'. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Gandhi had said. Gandhi was pulled up for his comment by EC and the BJP but it was of no use as his party lost in three of the four states who underwent polling.

BJP is ahead on 54 seats in Chhattisgarh to Congress' 35, 164 in MP to Congress' 65 and 115 in Rajasthan to Congress' 69 seats. The results for Mizoram will be announced on Monday, December 4.

