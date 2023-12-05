NZ vs PAK: Pakistan women create history, register first-ever series win over New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Pakistan women's players.

After winning their first-ever T20I match against New Zealand women, the Pakistan women's side created more history on Tuesday. The Nida Dar-led Pakistan team registered its first-ever T20I series win over Sophie Devine's New Zealand as it defeated the white ferns in the second T20I on Tuesday. The Women in Green have also registered their first away series win in T20Is since 2018.

Nida Dar's Pakistan achieved the series win when they defeated New Zealand in the second T20I by 10 runs at University Oval, Dunedin. The visitors scored 137 runs while batting first with Aliya Riaz powering them. In the defence, Fatima Sana starred with the ball as she picked up three wickets to derail New Zealand's chances of a win.

Pakistan Women's Playing XI:

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women's Playing XI:

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

