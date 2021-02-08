'Unplayable, absolute beauty!': Pakistan's Hasan Ali sends stumps flying to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen

Image Source : TWITTER/THEREALPCB Hasan Ali bowled an absolute ripper to dismiss South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen on the final day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Hasan Ali gave Pakistan an electrifying start on the final day of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi, sending Rassie van der Dussen back to pavilion with a ripper.

Ali sent van der Dussen's stumps flying in the first session of the day, depriving the batsman of his half-century. van der Dussen was dismissed on 48.

Ali struck the wicket in the 42nd over of the game, generating a brilliant reverse swing on the delivery. The South African batsman aimed to play in line of the good length-delivery but the ball cut back in sharply to smash the stumps.

Earlier, South Africa started the final day of the Test at 131/1, requiring another 243 runs to win.

George Linde's maiden Test five-wicket-haul followed by one of South Africa's best batting performances of their tour to Pakistan thus far helped them reach stumps on the fourth day of the second Test in an encouraging position in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan had started the day 3 morning finely placed on 129 for six and they fell into deeper trouble when Hasan Ali (5) was trapped leg before wicket by Keshav Maharaj (3/118) inside the first six overs.

But from 143/7, Rizwan spearheaded a remarkable recovery by first establishing a 53-run eighth-wicket stand with Yasir Shah (23) and then adding 97 alongside Nauman Ali (45) for the ninth wicket.

In the process, Rizwan went to three figures and in the end was left stranded on 115 off 204 balls as Linde eventually claimed the last wicket of Shaheen Afridi (4) to end with an impressive return of 5/64 in 26 overs.