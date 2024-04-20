Pakistan vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch report and weather forecast for 2nd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Michael Bracewell and Babar Azam.

After a disappointing start to the five-match T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to meet each other again in the second T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday (April 20). The first game witnessed a good spectator turn-out but the rain had the last laugh and the players had to trudge off the field after just two deliveries.

Pakistan had handed debuts to three players - Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan and Usman Khan and it looks like they would want to persist with them for the second game, at least. Mohammad Amir's return to Pakistan's playing XI was another noteworthy change in the first fixture and he is likely to bolster the pace battery on Saturday.

Rawalpindi weather forecast

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to remain clear during the game. As per weather.com, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 13% chance of rain, however, the weather is likely to clear in the evening with just a 4% chance of showers. Hence, in all likelihood, the fans will be able to witness a complete game.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Usually, a batter's paradise, the surface at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is not expected to act any different during the 2nd T20I. With a bit of weather around, the pace bowlers will be able to get the ball to move early on but the wicket will become easier for scoring runs as the game progresses.

The teams chasing have won all the T20Is that have been played at the venue therefore the captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20I Records and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 129

Average second innings score: 154

Highest total scored: 194/4 by New Zealand vs Pakistan

Highest score chased: 194/4 by New Zealand vs Pakistan